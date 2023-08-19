Lewisburg, Pa. — Transitions of PA has issued a warning about a national alert system test that could be detrimental to people in abusive situations.

Victims of domestic violence will sometimes have a secret cellphone, referred to as a "safety phone," in order to contact others without the knowledge of their abuser. The alarm noise created by the alert system test could compromise the secrecy of the device and unravel attempts to escape.

The system test will take place on October 4 at 2:20 p.m. To prevent the device from making an alert noise, the phone should be turned off at this time. The alert will still play if the phone is on "do not disturb" mode. The device should be turned off entirely to prevent the sound.

The alert will sound as soon as the phone is turned back on. Only turn the phone back on in a safe setting.

The backup date for the alert is estimated to be October 11. The same precautions should be taken on this date.

Owners of a safety phone are individuals who are laying the groundwork to escape an abusive situation. With this information, Transitions hopes that they can continue to empower victims to stay safe and seek help.

“The most dangerous time for a victim survivor of domestic violence is when they are leaving the abusive relationship. Victim survivors with safety phones are taking steps to escape a violent home. It is critical that victim survivors get this information to potentially avoid an escalation of violence and isolation,” stated Mae-Ling Kranz, Transitions of PA’s CEO.

For additional information, please contact Transitions of PA through their 24/7 crisis hotline at 1-800-850-7948, their administrative office at (570) 523-1134, or by email, admin@transitionsofpa.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.