Arthur "Gene" Dewey, a Mansfield area native, contributed more than 50 years of his life to public service. Dewey was a distinguished graduate of the 1951 class of Mansfield High School and West Point Military Academy before serving in Vietnam and in various diplomatic positions in the U.S. and abroad.

The Mayor of Mansfield, Kathy Barrett, and the Mansfield Borough Council will honor Dewey -- who will attend in person -- with a proclamation ceremony at the History Center Museum on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend the naming of Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 as Arthur “Gene” Dewey Day in Mansfield.

The ceremony will begin in the main exhibition area of the History Center. A meet and greet will be held immediately following the ceremony. The event will also include a special display of memorabilia from Dewey’s remarkable career as a soldier, statesman, and humanitarian.

Dewey maintains his family homestead outside Mainesburg. Upon high school graduation, he matriculated to the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating with a commission in the Corps of Engineers in 1956. After military service, he earned a master's in Engineering from Princeton in 1963.

During a tour of duty to Thailand and Vietnam starting in 1963, Dewey flew more than 1,000 combat hours, piloting a C7A Caribou into virtually all the short, unimproved strips in support of American advisors working with the South Vietnam military. His unit was among the first to receive enemy fire in the Vietnam War.

In 1968, Dewey was selected as a White House Fellow in the President Richard Nixon administration where he was instrumental in improving civilian relief efforts for victims of the Nigerian Civil War.

Dewey did a second tour of duty in Vietnam in 1970 as the Commander of the 222nd Combat Aviation Battalion comprised of 500 men and 72 helicopters. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for the effectiveness of his command.

Upon his return to the United States, he was appointed director of the President’s Commission of White House Fellowships and later served in the Pentagon as the Chief of the Political-Military Division in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Military Operations.

International Assignments

Dewey’s later assignments included leadership positions with NATO. His final three years of military service were back in the Pentagon as the Executive Officer to the Assistant Secretary of Defense.

In 1986, U.N. Secretary General Perez de Cuellar appointed Dewey an Assistant Secretary General with assignment as U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva, Switzerland.

In 1991 was asked by US Secretary of State Eagleburger to head the newly created Office of Emergency Humanitarian Assistance for the former Soviet Union. He later served as the director of the Congressional Hunger Center.

In 2002, President George W. Bush appointed Dewey Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration where he helped shape the return of over four million refugees to Afghanistan.

Dewey served under President Ronald Reagan as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, and under President George W. Bush as the Assistant Secretary of State.

Dewey is known for decades long humanitarian efforts on the behalf of displaced refugees in Biafra, Rwanda, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and other war-torn areas around the globe.

In 2006, Dewey was presented the Distinguished Graduate Award by the United State Military Academy at West Point.

Join in celebration on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at the History Center.