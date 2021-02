Lock Haven, Pa. – Fifteen-year-old Vincent Ruch has been missing since Friday, Feb. 26, Lock Haven City Police reported today.

Ruch is in 10th grade at Central Mountain High School, according to information on his school ID photograph, which was released by police.

"Anyone with information on Ruch's location is asked to contact Lock Haven City Police at 570-748-2936," the police department said on its CRIMEWATCH page.