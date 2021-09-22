Williamsport -- As part of the James V. Brown Library’s 18th annual Author Gala at the Community Arts Center, an online virtual auction has been opened up to the public and all event attendees. The auction starts tonight - Wednesday, Sept. 22 - and will close at 10 p.m. on October 6.

The online auction is accessible at virtualgala.events/AuthorGala.

The in-person gala will feature best-selling author David Baldacci, who writes mainly suspense novels and legal thrillers. He has published 40 novels for adults and 7 books for younger readers. His book series include King and Maxwell; The Camel Club; Shaw and James; John Puller, Will Robie; Amos Decker; Atlee Pine; Aloysius Archer; and several standalone novels. His most recent books are A Gambling Man and Daylight.

One of the special prizes auctioned off will be the opportunity to name a character in one of Baldacci’s upcoming novels.

Other highlighted auction prizes include a stay at a Bald Head Island resort, donated by Theresa and Steven Moff; a stay at a Keuka Lake cottage, donated by Annmarie Phillips; a stay at a Wyndham Resort in Alexandria, Va., donated by Carol Lady; a gold library pendant from Rick Mahonski; a private flight around Niagara Falls, donated by Marshall Welch III; a book club Zoom meeting with author Chris Bohjalian; a literary quilt; book baskets; an iPad, a Kindle Paperwhite; and two baseballs signed by Hall of Famers.

The Gala is the Library’s main fundraising event. Tickets range from $30 to $45 per person, plus fees, for this year’s event. Tickets are available at the Community Arts Center Box by calling (570) 326-2424 or online at www.caclive.com.

You can get started via your mobile device by texting 'hello' to 1-570-919-1960 and a link will be provided so you can check out the online auction items and bid from your phone. You can still bid even if you aren't coming to the event.

All funds raised benefit the library and its mission to be the place to go to learn, connect and grow. Baldacci’s visit is funded by a generous sponsorship from the Friends of the James V. Brown Library.



