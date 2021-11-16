Williamsport, Pa. – James V. Brown Library is increasingly offering digital opportunities to engage readers. They also want to share the joy of reading with others. So, they have developed new book sharing opportunities that do both!

Each month, the James V. Brown library staff shares the books that they’ve read and enjoyed on the Library’s website. Have a favorite reviewer? Know that you’ll love anything they suggest? Check it out here: https://jvbrown.edu/staff-picks/

Don’t want to read about book reviews? The Library has a YouTube channel playlist featuring short book review videos here: https://bit.ly/3eRugHI .

You can also call our staff for book suggestions and recommendations at 570-326-0536 or fill out a form at https://jvbrown.edu/book-suggestions/ to get a personalized reading list.

Sharing book reviews give books greater visibility and a greater chance of getting found by more readers. Research shows that book reviews help amplify a book’s reach among book clubs, bookstores, and other opportunities to gain attention from new readers.

Book reviews also help potential readers become familiar with what a book is about, give them an idea of how they themselves might react to it, and determine whether this particular book will be the right book for them right now.

James V. Brown is part of a national “Libraries Transform” effort to increase awareness of the changing role of libraries and the ways in which libraries are transforming to meet the information needs of their users.



