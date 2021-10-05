Williamsport, Pa. -- Preserving family videos and home movies is a great way to make sure you don’t lose precious memories of your loved ones. To help with this task, the James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., offers a service to convert VHS tapes to DVDs.

The cost is $15 for the conversion of each tape, plus $1 per disc for DVDs and/or $10 for a USB drive. You can even create multiple copies of personal DVDs, making this a perfect gift for loved ones.

This service is intended for home movies. The library cannot accept copyrighted material for conversion, such as studio-produced movies, recordings from television, or tapes of events that were professionally produced.

Fill out the online form located under VHS to DVD conversions in the Services section of the website at https://jvbrown.edu/vhs-to-dvd-conversion/ . Your personal DVDs never leave the library. Please note that no copyrighted materials will be accepted.

The Brown Library is part of a national “Libraries Transform” effort to increase awareness of the changing role of libraries and the ways in which libraries are transforming to meet the information needs of their users.



