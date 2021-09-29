Williamsport, Pa. -- Combine pumpkin decorating with literature this October at James V Brown's virtual literary pumpkin decorating contest.

Get into the fall spirit by decorating a pumpkin to look like or represent a favorite book or book character. Starting on Monday, Oct 4, pumpkin photos can be emailed to Miss Tracey at ttillett@jvbrown.edu.

The deadline for entering and emailing photographs of decorated pumpkins is Friday, Oct. 29. Your pumpkin photos will be posted on our public Pumpkin Decorating Contest Facebook Page. This contest is open to all ages.

The contest rules:

Decorate pumpkins by painting, bedazzling, pasted paper, etc. The sky is the limit.

Carved pumpkins will not be accepted.

Include a nameplate with a photograph of your pumpkin.

Your nameplate must include: Your first name, last name, and your book character’s name.

Mail your picture of your decorated pumpkin to Tracey Tillett at ttillett@jvbrown.edu

Deadline to email your pumpkin picture is Oct. 29.

All participants will receive a prize.