Photos by Steve Bagwell
Montoursville, Pa. – Help a young child in the Montoursville Area.

The drop-off for Harvest of Hope by the Kiwanis Club is happening now until noon Saturday at the Faith United Methodist Church in Montoursville. You still have time to contribute. Everything helps.
 
They are looking for small food or school supply items that will fit in a child's back pack.
 
If you cannot make it today or live outside the area and would like to contribute, you can send a check to Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Dr, Montoursville, PA, 17754, made payable to Harvest of Hope.

