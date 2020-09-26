The drop-off for Harvest of Hope by the Kiwanis Club is happening now until noon Saturday at the Faith United Methodist Church in Montoursville. You still have time to contribute. Everything helps.
Harvest of Hope accepting food and school supply donations in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. – Help a young child in the Montoursville Area.
The drop-off for Harvest of Hope by the Kiwanis Club is happening now until noon Saturday at the Faith United Methodist Church in Montoursville. You still have time to contribute. Everything helps.
They are looking for small food or school supply items that will fit in a child's back pack.
If you cannot make it today or live outside the area and would like to contribute, you can send a check to Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Dr, Montoursville, PA, 17754, made payable to Harvest of Hope.
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
