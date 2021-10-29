Williamsport -- Narcan is easily administered, and can save a life. UPMC and the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission are partnering to offer free Narcan kits to the public in November and December.

The kits will be available at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

UPMC Outpatient Center, 1 Outlet Lane, Suite 400, Lock Haven

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St.

To comply with COVID-19 preventative measures, community members attending are asked to wear a mask when interacting with staff at the distribution tent and remain in their car. Staff will deliver the kits to the vehicles.

Narcan is an emergency nasal spray medication that reverses opioid effects and can save the life of a patient during an overdose situation. This medication and accompanying resources and instructions are provided for free to community members.