Lycoming County is home to many non-profit organizations with a mission to support the local community. Lycoming Habitat for Humanity is highlighting their affordable housing program that educates low-income residents about home management. STEP, Inc. is introducing a program with a similar goal of reducing barriers for homeowners who may lack financial means.

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity:

Greater Lycoming Habitat builds homes for low-income community members. The non-profit organization will be accepting homeowner applications for their affordable housing program until Oct. 30, 2021.

Eligibility criteria for a Habitat home includes a housing need, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage and a willingness to partner with Habitat. Homeowners assist in building their own home and the homes of others and attend educational workshops on topics such as financial literacy and home maintenance, so they are well prepared to be successful homeowners. Each application packet will include information about the application process and requirements for the program.

Greater Lycoming Habitat works with each prospective homeowner-partners through their 250 required “sweat equity” hours on their path to purchase an affordable Habitat home. Families/individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, and willingness to partner.

Applications for homeownership are located at www.lycominghabitat.org or may be picked up at the ReStore at 335 Rose St., Williamsport. Those interested in learning more about Habitat’s affordable housing program can visit What We Do or email contact.us@lycominghabitat.org.

Applications may be mailed to 335 Rose St, Williamsport, PA 17701 or submitted at our ReStore Tuesday–Friday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 30. Incomplete or late applications will be denied.

STEP, Inc:

STEP has started a program to provide services for community members living on a low-budget. In order to help customers avoid costly repairs and interruptions to their heating service, STEP is administering the Clean & Tune Program in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will provide general service with the goal of preventing crisis calls.

“Heating systems should be serviced once a year. This program will help customers who might otherwise have to delay or avoid that cost to keep their systems in good repair, improving operabl life span and efficiency,” said Nate Snook, STEP Housing Options Director.

Eligible households can receive energy efficiency services, including the cleaning of primary heating equipment to allow for the safe, proper, and efficient operation.

The 2021-2022 Clean & Tune program will open to the public on Oct. 18, 2021. While STEP is administering the program, those interested must apply through their local County Assistance Office.

Clinton County residents should call 570.748.2971, while Lycoming County residents should call 570.327.3300. The application process will be similar to LIHEAP Crisis.

For more information on STEP’s weatherization, homeowner-occupied rehabilitation, and utilities assistance, customers can visit the Housing Options Pathway at www.stepcorp.org or call 570.326.0587.



