Williamsport, Pa. – Oh baby! UPMC Williamsport welcomed Destiny, the hospital’s first baby of 2021, on Friday, Jan. 1, at 5:42 p.m.

Weighing in at 6 lbs. 12 oz. and 20 3/4 in. long, she is happy and healthy and mom and dad are overjoyed.

Thanks to the team at The Birthplace for capturing these sweet photos.