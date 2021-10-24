Local agriculture communities will have the opportunity to speak with legislators working in agriculture and a local attorney specializing in agriculture law during two upcoming events.

Agriculture Breakfast

Centre County, Pa. -- A free agriculture breakfast will take place on Friday, Oct. 29, for farmers and those interested in hearing the latest updates from state and federal officials on agriculture-related issues.

Hosted by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, the event will be held at Grange Fair Grounds, Triangle Mercantile Bldg 62 (use entrance 4), 149 Homan Lane in Centre Hall from 8-10 a.m.

In addition to hearing from Benninghoff, attendees will also hear from Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and others in the agriculture community.

Space is limited, so interested attendees should RSVP with Benninghoff’s Bellefonte office by calling 814-355-1300.

Agricultural Law Workshop for Veteran Farmers

Columbia County, Pa. -- Farmers with a veteran or active military background are invited to discuss legal concerns with attorney Rob Davidson in an event sponsored by the PA Veteran Farming Project. The discussion will be oriented toward small farms.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 19, at Columbia County Ag Services Building Conference Room, 702 Sawmill Road, Bloomsburg, Pa.

Discussion topics include:

Agritourism liability considerations

Not-for-fee landowner liability

Accounting/Taxes considerations when choosing business structures

Zoning and how it affects farms

PA's Right to Farm law

Ag Security Area Law (benefits and regulations)

Nutrient vs Manure Management Plans

Following the event, Davidson will offer half-hour consultations. A limited number of consultations are available only to veterans/military/spouses attending the workshop and presenting proof of service. Questions may be emailed. Registration is open on the PA Veteran Farming Project website.

Attorney Davidson is himself a farmer in Columbia County, raising lambs. While currently a small practice attorney, he previously held senior positions with AgChoice Farm Credit and the PA Department of Agriculture.



