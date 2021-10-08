The 2021 Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project "Woodpecker Lips" will feature monologues about real Pennsylvania women, contemporary and historical. Each monologue was written by a local Pa. woman.

The women featured in the monologues and the actresses portraying them are:

Yolie Canales of Wellsboro as Mary Jemison at age 69 in 1812, a woman born of Scotch-Irish descent who was adopted into a Seneca Nation of Indians family, and also as Mary Wells at age 51 in 1814, who founded Wellsboro with her husband

Anne Acker of Wellsboro as Marietta Butler Sears at age 48 in 1880, wife of George Washington Sears, whose pen name was Nessmuk

Dawn McLelland of Mansfield as journalist Elizabeth Jane Cochran, better known by her pen name Nellie Bly, at age 22 in 1887

Nicole Wilson of Liberty as Queen Anne (last name unknown) in her mid 50s in the late 1800s, who was a proprietor of a “hotel” and rum bar in Slate Run

Nancy Laudermilch of Wellsboro as Mary Cassatt at age 73 in 1917, a painter and printmaker living in France

Nikki York of Mainesburg as Cornelia Bryce Pinchot at age 53 in 1934, a feminist, suffragist, social justice activist, and wife of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Casey Wood of Mansfield as Edna Goodwin at age 31 in 1950 who came to Wellsboro from South Carolina

Judith Sornberger of Wellsboro as Rachel Carson at age 57 in 1963, a marine biologist, author and conservationist

Lydia James of Millerton as Joan Marie Larkin, better known as Joan Jett, at age 13 in 1971 taking her first guitar lesson

Megan Gallant of Asaph as Alison Bechdel at age 22 in the mid 1980s in Beech Creek, Pa., on her way to becoming a well-known American cartoonist and graphic novelist

Kathryn Sheneman of Rutland Township as Tabitha Ann Wilcox at age 82 in 1990, a wizened, white-haired old woman who had an adventurous life

The 2021 women's project will conclude with performances of the monologues at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29 & 30 and Nov. 5 & 6 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 31 & Nov. 7.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for youth, 18 and under. Also available are FlexPasses for $60. No tickets will be sold at the door. Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information.



