Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A local fire station recently reminded residents that dry trees can be dangerous.

"Once your 12 Days of Christmas are over, please ensure your tree is removed and disposed accordingly," the Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Fire Administration issued a similar warning.

"Get rid of your Christmas tree when it is dry," the agencies said in a press image. "A dry tree is dangerous."