Except for the clothes on their back, an Old Lycoming Township couple lost everything in a Sunday morning fire.

The couple, Shelly and Jerry Crist, were at church when the fire broke out. Their pets, a dog named Chance and a cat named Miss Kitty, perished in the fire.

Related reading: House on fire in Old Lycoming Township

"These amazing people are always there for anyone in need, it is now time to take care of them," Richard Wright wrote on a GoFundMe page for the couple.

Red Cross was called to assist, according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety. But donations for the couple also are being accepted.

"Please give what you can to these great people," Wright said. "Thank you and God bless."

The GoFundMe page has raised $320 of the $5,000 charitable goal. The funds will be used by the couple to replace necessary items and cope with the aftermath of the fire.