The Community Theatre League (CTL) has opened auditions for their upcoming concert, "All Together Now!" They are seeking soloists and ensemble members -- performers of all ages can audition.

They request that performers prepare and record (at most) one minute of any of the songs on the set list and email their audition to sspoonhouse@CTLshows.com by Oct. 1.

Set List:

- "Pure Imagination" from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

- "Matchmaker" from Fiddler on the Roof

- "Meadowlark" from The Baker's Wife

- "Gimme, Gimme" from Thoroughly Modern Millie

- "We're All in This Together" from High School Musical

- "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" from Les Miserables

- "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserables

- "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress

- "Seize the Day" from Disney's Newsies

- "When I Grow Up" from Matilda

- "Stop the World" from Come From Away

- "Let it Go" from Disney's Frozen

- "Beautiful City" from Godspell

- "Why We Tell the Story" from Once on This Island

