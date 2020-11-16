Williamsport, Pa. - Behind on rent due to COVID-19? A new Landlord Tenant Mediation program in Lycoming County can help smooth things over.





The program provides rental payments and other remedies to landlords to prevent evictions and reduce homelessness. Funds are only available until the end of November, so apply soon.

The Lycoming Law Association Foundation oversees this mediation project, "designed to be a solutions to the numerous looming evictions in our area," said the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP Mediators meet with the parties and help them to reach a mutually acceptable resolution. If no agreement is reached, then either party can initiate a court proceeding to resolve the matter.

If a court proceeding has been filed, the parties can still elect to enter into the Landlord Tenant Mediation program by contacting the court where their case has was filed.

Funding expires at the end of November, so it's crucial that interested landlords and tenants apply for the mediation program as soon as possible.

To apply for Landlord Tenant Mediation, contact 570-220-5136. There is no charge to qualified participants.