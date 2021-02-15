Blossburg Coal Festival event planned for this year
Article reprinted with permission from First News Now
Blossburg, Pa. – The Blossburg State Coal Festival Committee is excited to announce that they will be holding a festival this year on May 28 and 29, as well as, planning some events for Sunday, May 30, 2021.
This year there will be no admission fee or buttons for the festival. If you would like to make a donation, you are more than welcome to do so.
If you have something you would like to see at this year’s Coal Festival, just visit their Facebook and leave a comment or send them a private message with your idea. Click the link provided here.
If you have some free time and would like to help with this year's Coal Festival and be active in your community, the committee is always looking for new members! Just click the link listed above and let them know you are interested.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
