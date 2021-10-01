Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Between a planned siren test, fall leaf pickup, and road pavings, there's a lot happening in Bloomsburg the next few months. If you live or travel in the city, here are scheduled maintenance projects to be aware of.

Subject: Siren test

On Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021 The Bloomsburg Police Department will be testing the Town’s Emergency Siren Address System and the CodeRED emergency notification application. The testing will occur between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Residents living in the area of the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, the Bloomsburg High School, and the Town’s Public Works facilities may hear several tests of the emergency siren system during this time period. The siren test will include both a loud siren tone and an announcement advising the system is being tested.

Those enrolled in CodeRED will also receive a test notification of the CodeRED notification system. If you do not have the CodeRED application, but want to sign up, go to bloompd.com and click on the CodeRED logo located next to the Twitter and Facebook icons on the upper right side of the webpage.

If you do not have internet access, please contact a friend or family member to help add your contact information to the emergency database. You can also call the Bloomsburg Police directly at 570-317-2846 for CodeRED registration assistance.

Subject: Street maintenance

Soon enough the leaves will turn colors and drop. Be ready for collection on the following days.

Street maintenance will be enforced. Signs for day and time are posted on streets.

Oct. 4-8

Oct. 11-15 (Fall Curbside Yard Waste Collection)

Oct. 18-22 (Curbside Leaf Collection)

Oct. 25-29 (Curbside Leaf Collection)

Nov. 1-5 (Curbside Leaf Collection)

Nov. 8-12 (Curbside Leaf Collection)

Nov. 15-19 (Curbside Leaf Collection)

Nov. 22-24 (Curbside Leaf Collection)

Subject: Paving projects

The Bloomsburg Police Department is advising all motorists and Bloomsburg residents of multiple paving projects occurring within the town of Bloomsburg beginning Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is the contractor for these paving projects.

The following locations are scheduled October 4 through Oct. 11 for milling and paving of the roadways. The projects are expected to be completed by Oct. 11, 2021 weather permitting. Road closures will occur at different times and locations throughout this period.

West 9th St. between Barton Ave. and Railroad St.

Jefferson St. between West 5th St. and West 6th St.

E. Ft. McClure Blvd. between Harriet St. and Ferry Rd. (SR 487)

Center St. between Third St. and First St.

East 3rd St. between East St. and Wood St.

East 5th St. between East St. and Wood St.

Fifth St. between Catherine St. and Market St.

Temporary No Parking signs will be posted at least 12 hours in advance of the start of work in the above locations. Vehicles found parked in these locations in violation of the No Parking signs will be ticketed and may be towed if necessary.

Residents who have residential parking permits in the areas listed above should park in other locations during the period “No Parking” signs are posted in their residential permit area.