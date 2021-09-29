Lycoming County residents can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Oct. 2 at South Williamsport Park.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Lycoming County Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Lycoming County Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

“Our Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are about the community and we are looking forward to seeing our friends and families back in-person this year,” said AnnaLiese Blankenship, Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “These Walk to End Alzheimer’s events help provide for education programs, care & support, and research towards a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.”

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

According to research from the Alzheimer's association, for the state of Pennsylvania, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.