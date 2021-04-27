Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County Commissioners approved a complaint against the Controller's Office, grant applications for the county probation office and equipment for the county landfill.

See the full list of action items here:

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CASH REQUIREMENT

Approve the following cash requirement report(s): PASS 3-0

Approve accounts payable Cash Requirements Report in the amount of $870,140.

ACTION ITEMS

Vote on verification of complaint filed with the Lycoming County Courthouse requesting the court to order Controller Krista Rogers to pay bills and employee payroll. PASS 3-0

The Controller has denied that she would decline from signing employee paychecks.

Acknowledge the list of contracts for the month of March by the Director of Administration. PASS 3-0

Ton contracts under the amount of $10,000 that were signed by the director of administration.

Vote to submit the Lycoming County Probation with Restrictive Conditions grant application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency in the amount of $380,000. PASS 3-0

This is an annual grant application for the fiscal year 2021 to 2022. The county partners with West Branch Drug and Alcohol each year for this grant application. This includes two programs: 1) the county's DUI program and the county's treatment program. The total program costs roughly $600,000 each year to operate. In the long-run the treatment options are estimated to save the county over $1.5 million in what would be prison costs.

Vote on Agreement with Trisha Hoover Jasper, Esq. in the amount not to exceed $40,000. PASS 3-0

Private attorneys are used by the county if the county Office of the Public Defender has a conflict with a defendant and can't...

Read the full list of actions at On the PULSE.