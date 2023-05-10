Perfect-2-Perfect is having a sale in Muncy, Pa., May 11-13. Details are as follows.

Ok, here we go again!

Our next sale is here and we were skeptical we could pull it off! But we know our customers like good sales, so we are happy to bring this to you. We are only asking that you please adhere to directions of the staff that are providing parking instructions.

Directions to 391 Sterling Drive, Muncy Proceed through Muncy heading north on Main Street in Muncy. Approaching the top of the hill on Main Street, Mosser Lane is off on the right hand side and a Catholic Church of the Resurrection is on the corner of Mosser Lane and Main Street. Proceed 1.9 Miles to the top of the hill on Mosser Lane and turn Right onto Sterling Drive. Proceed back about 3/10ths of the a mile and be prepared to park and walk to the sale house unless you need special help in parking closer due to physical limitations. The parking attendant will assist you in finding a place to park and you may have to wait until a space is available at the home

Parking

You will see when you get to the house at 391 Sterling Drive in Muncy, that the parking is a bit precarious to say the least. We have enough parking for about eight vehicles close to the home. We are asking that unless you are one of the customers who need special parking and cannot walk up to the residence, to please park below the home and the start of the drive up the hill to the residence. There is no turn around if you go past the small parking spot on the right hand side of the road before the hill leading to the residence. You will see once you arrive at the house and look to the north, why we are saying this! This will be extremely dangerous to turn around anywhere beyond the point where the hill starts up to the house. Please do not park in neighboring yards or block their driveways. This is a very nice neighborhood and we want to keep it that way!

The sale

Our sale is slated to begin at 9 a.m. We know some of the papers say 8:30 a.m., but we had corrected it once we saw the error and will anticipate opening earlier than 9 a.m. because of the parking situation outlined above.

The sale dates will be Thursday May 11, and Friday May 12, and Saturday May 13. We will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday and will be open until 2 p.m. on Friday and close at noon on Saturday. We do not anticipate being open after 12 noon on Saturday.

Here is what you can expect to find

In household items we have a nice 4 pc canister set from Treasurecraft, Nice selection of Redcat Wine Glasses, cookie cutters, kitchen utensils, rolling pins, Several silverware and flatware sets, Non Stick Cookware, Beautiful White Corning Dish set, a Beautiful Collection of Pfaltzgraff Winterberry Dishes (plates, bowls, cups, saucers and serving pieces), Toiletries including Hand Cream Moisturizers, Soaps, New Knife Set, Canning Jars, Household cleaners,

Small appliances include: Sunbeam Mixer, Oster Blender, New Black and Decker Programmable 12 Cup Coffee Maker, several crock pots, Rival Deep Fryer, Rival Utility Heater,

Collectible items include a 13 Star Medallion Flag that had a note that there was a bullet hole in it (We doubt it was from a bullet). A 48 Star Flag still in the original box. Gold Leaf frosted glasses by Libbey, Fenton, Princess House, Westmorland Glassware, Hummel Figurines, Little League Pins, Willowtree Angel Collection, Cutco Knife and Utensil Collection, Cornflower pattern Corning Bakeware and Casserole Dishes, Gund and Steiff Stuffed Animals, Boyds Bears, Belt Buckles, Masonic Items including Watch Parts art from Girard, 5 Gallon Crock, Cookbooks, Longaberger Baskets, Cuckoo Clock, Cookmates Cookware by Corning (In original boxes) , Touring Banners and Pennants, Oil on Board Nautical Print from Nova Scotia by Brent Homans, original watercolors by a local artist, Muncy High School Hat from the Class of 1963, several pieces of locally made pottery,

Furniture: Beautiful Ethan and Allen Table with 6 chairs and matching hutch. There is a small cherry stained lighted curio cabinet with glass shelves, La-Z-Boy Ladies Green Recliner, Oak Glider Rocker with Ottoman, Floral Curved Sofa with tie down cushions, Stiffel Lamps, Twin bed being sold complete with Mattress and Box Spring, Moosehead (Maine) Hard Rock Maple dresser and chest, Queen Bed Headboard being sold complete with nice mattress and box spring set, Sumter Maple Dresser with night Stand, Sterling Hard Rock Maple Dresser, Chest on Chest, and matching night stand set, Bedroom Lamps, Outdoor furniture includes a like new 4 chair and oval table set complete with umbrella that has never seen the outside. Outdoor folding picnic tables from Lifetime, outdoor round table with glass top, Lockable Wooden Liquor Cabinet and serving bar with key, Computer Desk with overhead storage, Several storage cabinets including one vending machine exterior used as a metal shelving cabinet, office chairs, file cabinet, Capital Sewing Machine with Cabinet, Wooden 3 shelf bookcase with glass sliding glass front, Samsonite Folding chairs,

Linens include T-Towels, Oven Mittens, Table Cloths, Table Runners, Bath and Beach Towels, Rugs and Runners including welcome mats, Blankets, sheets, comforters,

Refrigerator Freezer, and 13.4 cu Ft upright Freezer. Two huge outdoor tents just in time for your summer parties, Outdoor Chicken Barbeque pit with sides and racks, Outdoor Lawn Décor for every season, Flags and Banners for nearly every season too!

Back-2-Life Back Stretcher, Lots of Luggage in very good clean condition, coolers, TEAC Stereo Receiver with two outdoor Yamaha Speakers, New in Box Macwagon with table perfect for the beach, several board games including educational games, Console Stereo from Zenith

Clothing includes 3 new in package Tube Socks, New men’s PJ’s, Men’s and Ladies Jackets and coats, very nice ladies clothing sizes small, medium, and some large, Ladies and men’s shoes, and some of the clothing are new with tags

Holiday Décor including Halloween, Christmas, and more. Byer’s Choice Carolers,

In tools, we have a beautiful Oak Machinist tool chest by H. Gerstner and sons, machinists tools including many by Starrett, B&D Workmate Workbench, Craftsman Plane, Nut Drivers, Hex Drive tools, Devilbiss ½” impact deep socket set, wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, hammers, Red Devil Handheld Vacuum, Craftsman Shop Vacuum, Craftsman Polisher system, Craftsman Bench Grinder with Stand, Hand Saws, Come-a-long, Dewalt 14V tools, Router, Sanders, pancake compressor, nails and other fasteners, and much more including more items out in the shed.

In the shed, we have an air compressor, Fencing, Party Tents, Wheel Barrel, car ramps, an extension ladder, a folding extension ladder, hand tools, garden tools, a Stihl Gas Powered Blower, Craftsman Sandblaster attachment, a Drop Spreader

In the garage, we have Bamboo Blind Sets by Levelor, lots of bags of charcoal (in case you want to buy the chicken BBQ Pit), and of course we will have lots of box lots!

As you can see from the photos, there is a lot to be seen here and the photos do not show everything that is available. We just ask that you please follow the direction of the staff that will be parking and please only park in the areas allotted.

