Danville, Pa — Despite temperatures hovering just above freezing this morning, anglers were already lined up along creeks and lakes for the much-anticipated first day of trout season.

Kyle Auman arrived with his two children, 16-year-old Leah and 9-year-old Hunter, just before dawn Saturday morning at Hess Park in Danville. Mahoning Creek travels under a footbridge that’s ideal for fishing and it’s been a popular spot for anglers for decades.

Still, Auman was surprised to see five cars were already parked along the road when the trio got there at 6:30 a.m.

“This is the first time we fished trout in a couple of years,” he said. “Usually we go salmon fishing up in New York.”

Their bait of wax worms, nightcrawlers, and PowerBait had worked, he said. Leah caught two trout and Hunter reeled in one by 9:30 a.m. By then though, Hunter had lost interest in fishing and was spending his time climbing the stone wall and rocks that led to the top of the foot bridge.

“He’s hungry,” Auman said. “He wants to go back and get food.”

Kevin Smeltzer, 56, was having success casting from the foot bridge. He’s been fishing since he was “old enough to fish” and Mahoning Creek was just one of the many spots he hits throughout the fishing season, he said.

Most years, he’s out on the first day of trout, Smeltzer said.

“Depending how bad the weather is,” he added.

With sunny skies and little wind, Saturday morning was a welcome relief from the stormy weather that’s plagued the region over the last few weeks.