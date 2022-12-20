Williamsport, Pa. — A sea of bags filled with toys awaited families Tuesday at the Salvation Army in Williamsport.

Nearly 400 local families will be helped this holiday by the efforts of Salvation Army volunteers and the U.S. Marine Corps' Lycoming County Toys for Tots program.

The families applied for Christmas Assistance in November through The Salvation Army of Williamsport.

To qualify, all households had to provide proof of need. Adult-only households could apply for Christmas food assistance, which includes a chicken, turkey, or ham, plus a bounty of canned and dry goods and other grocery items. With proof of guardianship, qualified households can also receive toys and other presents for children under age 12.

Beth Lupole of Williamsport volunteered with the Salvation Army, both to package up the toy bags a week before the distribution, and to help hand out the bags on Tuesday. "It was such a nice experience to be involved," she said. "It's a great feeling to look at all the bags and know they're helping people."

Toys for Tots collected around 12,000 toys for this year's program, according to Doug Lane, coordinator for the Marine Corps League, Williamsport chapter.

While the main push for toy collection is in October, November, and December, organizers start purchasing toys with funds they've raised in February and March, when prices are lower. Toys are also donated via the more than 200 collection boxes throughout the county, Lane said.

The Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program is made possible through the generosity of local residents and businesses, who either selected Angel Tree tags to fulfill a child’s wish list, or donated new, unwrapped toys to the Toys for Tots Program, according to the organization.

Others in the community generously donated food.

The Salvation Army’s holiday message is to “Love Beyond Christmas,” to help and care for neighbors in need not only during the holidays, but also year-round. This past year, the Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division of The Salvation Army served more than five million individuals in need through food pantries, youth and seniors programming, and more.

More Information Want to know more about The Salvation Army or how to get involved? Visit www.salvationarmywilliamsport.org; find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SalArmyWilliamsport, or call 570-326-9187.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +6 Festive home in Pennsdale lights up the night