Williamsport, Pa. — The American Rescue Workers (ARW) have repaired their on-site handicap ramp after receiving grant funding from the Lycoming County Commissioners.

The handicap ramp at the ARW Social Services Center had been in disrepair, limiting entry to the building at 337 Bridge St., Williamsport.

The organization has a mission of providing services to individuals who are facing food insecurity, eviction, utility shut off, or another crisis that could lead to homelessness. The ARW serves roughly 6,500 individuals each year.

Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito shared the commissioners' reason for supporting the repair: "we know that the American Rescue Workers always puts the taxpayers’ funds to good use and that they work to help the most vulnerable in our community."

Over the years, the ARW has received support from the commissioners on other projects, including the purchase of a state-of-the-art camera surveillance system to keep shelter residents safe, the repair of a homeless shelter roof leak, and essential structural repairs at Saving Grace emergency Shelter.

Mya Toon, Chief Procurement and Grant Officer for the Lycoming County Commissioners said: “ARW, as well as several other social service organizations, plays a unique and important role in our community. I have had the privilege to partner with ARW on a variety of projects to improve services within the community. The issues facing our community today are many and complex, and exist at a wide range of scales that require the application of many minds to address. Networking and building partnerships, such as with ARW, are so crucial for success and one that benefits the community.”

Commenting on the support received, Valerie Fessler, Director of Development and Community Engagement at American Rescue Workers said: “the work being done to battle food insecurity and fight homelessness at American Rescue Workers is a crucial resource for the residents of Lycoming County and we are unbelievably fortunate to have the unwavering support of the County Commissioners in our efforts to serve those in crisis.”

