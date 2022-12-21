Williamsport, Pa. — Feeding a crowded dinner table on Christmas Day can be stressful, but that's nothing compared to the crowd that comes through the door at the American Rescue Workers community meal.

Chef Mark Williams, who serves as ARW's manager of kitchen operations, preps and cooks approximately 300 meals with the help of a small team of volunteers every year.

it's a huge undertaking, which Chef Mark starts nearly a week ahead of time, says Melanie Shutt, community engagement coordinator.

"He likes to come in and get a chunk of it done, and when the volunteers come, they can just jump in and help," Shutt said.

This year, as in recent years, the meal will be a drive-through/walk-up dinner rather than the usual sit-down event. The dinner is free and multiple meals can be picked up to feed family members and loved ones, Shutt noted.

"Drivers can get as many meals as they need," she said.

Much of the food for the meal, which often includes ham or beef, along with sweet potatoes and stuffing, comes from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

"We have a great relationship with them," Shutt said. "We're thankful for that partnership."

Community donations help fill in the gaps, especially since the number of people needing food assistance has grown.

"There have been more people in the last couple of years," Shutt said, of those coming to the Christmas dinner. "We've seen the need in the community."

In addition to the community take-out meal, ARW will also feed the approximately 70 residents across its three shelters, as it does every day, Shutt said.

The community Christmas meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ARW donation dock located at 643 Elmira Street. Delivery is available only for those who are handicapped and unable to pick-up meals. Call 570-323-8401 ext. 110 at least one day in advance to schedule this service.

