Williamsport, Pa. — American Rescue Workers (ARW) reintroduced collection bins into the community three years ago. Since utilizing this method of collecting donations ARW has received over nine million pounds of donated goods.

Without these collection bins, ARW said they would not be able to gather donations in such large volumes.

This is why American Rescue Workers is offering education to ensure that the community uses the bins properly.

Proper use, they reinforce, will ensure that the bins continue to be welcomed at their current locations, that the donation process remains simple for their donors, and that they can continue receiving the quantities of donations that they have been taking in over the last three years.

All clothing donated through the collection bins benefits ARWs’ mission to fight and prevent hunger and homelessness in our community through the resale and recycling of the clothing in their thrift stores and by outside vendors.

One example of a misuse of the collection bins that ARW has experienced includes, an individual who donated glass items into the bin. The glass shattered all over the clothing that was already in the bin and thus made it unsafe for their sorting staff to go through the items one by one, meaning they had to send the entire contents of that bin to the landfill.

Another example of misuse of bins: couches or mattresses placed in front of the bins. When items like these are exposed to weather conditions, they are no longer sellable in ARW thrift stores. Then it becomes the responsibility of ARW to pay to have them disposed of properly.

The American Rescue Workers’ mission and keep items out of the landfill, then they ask that you follow the proper procedures. As a friendly reminder, we have included a list of dos and don’ts to ensure that your donated items at the American Rescue Workers community collection bins benefit their mission.

Dos:

 Donate ONLY clothing

 Put clothing into bags

 Check bin to see if it is already full

 Call 570-323-8401 if the bin is too full to make your donation and you are unsure of

your other donating options, or visit their website at www.arwwilliamsport.org

 Call 570-323-8401 ext. 110 to schedule a FREE home pick-up for non-clothing

donations

Don'ts:

 Place loose items of clothing into bins

 Place glass items into bins

 Place your personal trash into bins

 Leave items outside of bins

 Donate non-clothing items at bin locations

"I think it’s important for the community to know that leaving your donations on the ground outside of our bins hurts our relationships with our partners in the community. Beyond that, it ruins the donations that you took the time to bring in. Anything soaked by the rain or snow cannot be used, and must be thrown away at our cost, detracting from our mission. If the bins in your area are full, please feel free to use our home pick-up service, and we will gladly come to you!" stated Ryan McCoy, ARW Industrial Operations Manager.

For any questions about American Rescue Workers collection bin process please give them a call at 570-323-8401.