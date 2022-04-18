Williamsport, Pa. — The American Rescue Workers regular auction fundraiser is back after a two-year hiatus with hundreds of items up for sale.

The spring biannual charity auction will be held on Tuesday, April 26. Auction preview begins at 3 p.m., with bidding starting at 4. This auction will be held at the Castellano Center, 320 Park Avenue, Williamsport.

Items include prized glassware, like Pyrex and carnival glass, collectible sports memorabilia, vintage toys, tools, furniture, and antiques.

ARW hasn't hosted a regular charity auction since the fall of 2019. Last year the group held an outdoor auction in the fall, but it just wasn't the same, organizers say. They are excited to be bringing back the auction the way many people know and love it to be.

The auction will contain a variety of antique and collectible items that have been donated to ARW. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the mission to fight and prevent hunger and homelessness in our community.

Preview of the auction items can be found on AuctionZip.com by following the link here.