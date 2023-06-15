Williamsport, Pa. — In order to better accommodate those in need, the American Rescue Workers food pantry has added Monday evening hours to its schedule.

The pantry, located at 337 Bridge Street in Williamsport, will remain open on Monday evenings until 6 p.m. for those who are unable to visit during daytime hours.

The pantry is open five days a week to anyone who is facing food insecurity.

If you or anyone you know is in need, please visit, call (570) 323-8401 ext. 2, or visit www.arwwilliamsport.org.

The pantry's hours are now:

Monday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.