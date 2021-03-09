Williamsport, Pa. – American Rescue Workers (ARW) is proud to announce the appointment of Carolyn Hawk as a new member to their Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board is comprised of a group of volunteer community members who serve to provide guidance and support to the organization’s executive staff.

Carolyn Hawk comes to American Rescue Workers with a newfound need to re-engage with her community after personally volunteering at the ARW Christmas Food Distribution. Carolyn has been very involved with her community with 30 years of professional and volunteer experience working with nonprofits. Carolyn took a three-year hiatus from serving on boards in order to focus on her job, but now feels a renewed calling to serve in an advisory role and has chosen to do so to further the ministry of American Rescue Workers.

Hawk’s professional accomplishments include working at the YMCA as the Child Care Director, the Lycoming County United Way as the Vice President of Funding and Community Relations, and is currently employed at STEP Inc. as the Head Start Director. Carolyn’s involvement on STEP’s Board of Directors led her to her

current position.

“I am so excited about this new opportunity to learn more about an agency that I’ve admired from a distance. I’m ready to do whatever I can to help make a difference!” said Carolyn Hawk, in regards to her new role on the

ARW Advisory Board.

American Rescue Workers’ business Administrator, Dawn Astin, looks forward to welcoming Carolyn to the Advisory Board, “her vast knowledge and involvement in the community and with the clients who we serve will

be a remarkable asset to our staff and to those in the community who we serve each day,” said Astin.

American Rescue Workers (ARW) is a faith based non-profit organization providing homelessness and hunger prevention services in Central Pennsylvania since 1934. ARW cares holistically for men, women, and children who find themselves in an emergency situation or a homeless crisis by providing shelter and social services.