The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will return to the James V. Brown Library for monthly visits from January through May of 2023.

The program, “Pawsitive Reading Experience,” will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 5, in the blue program room on the first floor of the Welch Children’s Wing. No registration is necessary.

This program is geared toward emerging readers and readers who would like to build confidence in their reading skills in a nonjudgmental environment.

According to program facilitator Robin Splain, she also has noticed that children who are anxious and hesitant around dogs become more confident being around dogs thanks to the positive experiences with the well-trained and well-behaved therapy dogs who do not jump or bark.

The Alliance of Therapy Dogs is an international registry of certified therapy dog teams with the objective to form a network of caring individuals and their special dogs who are willing to share smiles and joy with people, young and old alike.

Research shows that reading to dogs has been demonstrated to improve the child’s confidence in areas outside of reading; helps children show an increase in their enjoyment of reading and motivation to read overall; and may improve a child’s reading abilities, specifically reading fluency (the ability to read accurately and smoothly and quickly comprehend the content).

“Did you know that reading just six minutes a day can be enough to reduce your stress levels?” said Nicole Rader, Children’s Librarian at the Brown Library. “And if you read to a therapy dog for just a few minutes at the library, it is a great way for children to reduce stress, and improve their self-confidence and public speaking skills.”

The James V. Brown Library is located on 19 E. Fourth St., Williamsport.