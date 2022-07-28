All the good that grows on Park Avenue

Williamsport, Pa. — Neighborhood pride is something that Williamsport resident JoJo Potts feels deep to his core. Community success is a driving motivation that keeps him going.

Potts voiced his pleasure over the abounding success he sees growing in his neighborhood, celebrated on Wednesday evening at the Red Shield Community Garden Party in the Park Avenue neighborhood, across the street from Potts’ meticulous home.

The Garden Party was held to honor the community garden’s past, present, and future. And the future is exciting, with plans of expansion that were announced during the party and groundbreaking ceremony.

“I get to look at this beautiful garden every day,” Potts said, acknowledging the hard work and love that volunteers have put into making it thrive.

Neighborhood residents, garden volunteers, representatives from UPMC, the City of Williamsport, and Salvation Army gathered for music, food, garden tours, and the unveiling of new plans.

Salvation Army's Major Sheryl Hershey noted the garden’s “seven seasons of success.” In 2015, the UPMC Hospital System, at the time known as the Williamsport Hospital, and then Susquehanna Health, entered into “an unusual partnership with the Salvation Army, where UPMC leases the land to the Salvation Army for $1 each year, trusting us to oversee its development and daily operations,” Major Hershey said.

The experiment started with 5,000 square feet. To date, through gifts of materials and plants from generous donors and the labor of dedicated volunteers, the garden has produced more than 15,000 pounds of free, healthy food for thousands of households in Williamsport and Lycoming County.

UPMC to the rescue

Laura Templeton, Public Relations and Resource Development director for the Salvation Army, addressed the crowd gathered on Green Street Wednesday night. “Before the end of 2021, we knew, because we were bursting at the seams, that we needed to prepare to meet more needs of the community," she said.

“People, after the pandemic, wanted more outdoor activities. People are facing runaway grocery prices, and there’s further food insecurity in the area. But we had a significant problem: we were out of land,” Templeton said.

UPMC is once again coming to the rescue.” The community garden is expanding across Green Street, where the health system has donated more property for more growing lanes. “And we’re bringing ‘Park’ back to Park Avenue,” she announced.

Tebbs Landscaping has completed the first phase of what is going to be a “pocket park” called Sanctuary Park. It will be a sanctuary for birds, butterflies, Pennsylvania native plants, and for people in the Park Avenue neighborhood.

JoJo Potts: The Mayor of Park Ave

“This is a beautiful and safe community that’s had, over the years, a bad rap. But it was never a bad community,” he said. Potts, who is 71 years old, has lived in Williamsport since he was two. He chose to raise his family in the community, and stay on Park Ave.

"There's twelve gutters that I clean--street gutters--that goes from First Avenue to Maple Street on both sides. I make sure they're cleared out.”

Ask anyone in the neighborhood and they know JoJo Potts. Ask around in the greater community, and people know JoJo Potts. He’s so well known, he’s earned the title of “Mayor of Park Ave.”

Potts has been using a wheelchair for at least five years because of complications from multiple back surgeries, according to Sue Potts, JoJo’s wife. The couple has been married for 46 years and have three boys of their own and a foster son.

Potts is often cruising around the community in his motorized wheelchair. He is rarely without his blue bucket and grabber, which he uses to pick up trash. Keeping his streets clean is Potts’ mission.

"We have a beautiful city, but for some reason, in this area, things sometimes move slow." Potts nodded toward a blighted house a block down the street. "That's been like that for years," he said.

Potts thinks if a house like the one along Park Ave, abandoned and in dangerous disrepair, was in other neighborhoods, it wouldn't have stayed 10 years like that. He said he called the city about the property and was told there weren’t funds to take the house down.

"They got pandemic money, I think $26 million," Potts said. "Money's there. If that house catches on fire, the money is there. So get rid of that house. Get it off our block."

For the neighbors who keep their properties neat, looking at an eyesore like that is "an insult," Potts said. "It just hurts me to look at that.”

Williamsport City Councilman Vincent Pulizzi is on the blighted homes committee and attended the garden party on Wednesday. He acknowledged that the house is on the city’s blighted property list. “Often houses fall into disrepair like that because the homeowners move away without designating anyone to care for the property. Out of sight, out of mind,” he said.

The process to get a house taken down is long, but it’s not impossible. Potts hopes the house near the garden does not escape the city’s attention for much longer.

'They don't need a fence'

For all the hurt it causes Potts to see the blighted home on the block, the Red Shield Community Garden is the balance. "It's just a beautiful thing to see."

"When this garden was first getting ready to happen, people said, 'why would you put a garden there? Are they gonna put a fence up?' And I said, 'I don't think so, they don't need a fence.'

Naysayers asked how they'd keep people out.

"I said, look. I'm telling you, they don't need a fence. Just watch, it won't be a problem. And lo and behold, no fence and it's been going on for six years," he said.

“We love the garden,” said Sue. “We just love to watch it go from an empty field and empty raised boxes, to plants growing, and people harvesting. It’s a good place to meet people, talk, get vegetables. It helps people, it brings them together.”

The garden expansion will bring an art installation and water feature to Sanctuary Park, as well as the ability to grow more food to share among the community in the coming seasons.

"It's block by block that we take cities that are old, and that in some ways are tired and have been through a lot, and we revitalize them," said Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito. With the addition of art into the space, the garden becomes more than a place to grow food, it becomes a destination for people in our community, Mirabito said.

"And that's so important because as JoJo said, neighborhoods get targeted and they get tagged, and you have to work so hard to get the tags off," Mirabito continued. "Well, this neighborhood is alive, and it's growing.

