Williamsport, Pa. – “There are so many people there that I owe my life to," said Jennifer Kryzeski, when describing the life-saving care her daughter, Tessa, received in the UPMC Williamsport ICU.

Jennifer often speaks about her own life and her daughter's life as one and the same. Before her daughter contracted COVID-19 from her school-age brother, developing a severe reaction that placed her in critical care for over three months, the pair were inseparable.

Jennifer is a full-time mom who spends each day with Tessa. Tessa has high-functioning down syndrome, but behaves as a "complete adult" – fully capable of talking, dressing, eating, dancing, and making jokes.

She especially enjoys dancing and jokes, explained Jennifer, who describes Tessa as a "complete comedy act," even now, back at home, as she suffers through the lasting effects of her hospitalization and COVID-19 lung damage.

“She’s always going to have lung complications. Her lungs will never be the same," said Jennifer.

The damage has temporarily restricted Tessa's speech, but she is able to communicate through sign language. She has puss pockets on her lungs that need to be monitored; she continues to use a feeding tube, for the time being; and doctors are unsure if her tracheostomy will ever be removed.

But, seeing all the milestones Tessa has reached in this journey, Jennifer believes in the possibility of even more recovery. “But I have already seen one miracle. Without a doubt, I think there could be another one," said Jennifer, referring to the removal of the tracheostomy.

Then again, Jennifer is simply grateful to be with her daughter again. "But if this is the best we can get...this is my daughter. She’s here. She’s alive. We’ll teach her how to eat and drink. And we’ll teach her how to talk.”

Jennifer is especially grateful to the UPMC staff. “They understood me and stood by me, supporting me through the hardest time of my life.”

As the ICU nurses provided around-the-clock care to Tessa, one night and one nurse stood out to Jennifer. The night threatened to take Tessa’s life – “her oxygen was down to 42" – but one ICU nurse, Spencer, stepped in.

Spencer suctioned Tessa's airways, catching a clot in the process, which effectively saved her life, explained Jennifer. “If it wasn’t for Spencer getting that clot, she wouldn’t be here today. Because he is an ICU nurse that cares.”

Jennifer and Tessa's life together now feels larger, more meaningful. Jennifer reflected on the gravity of the COVID-19 situation and her worldview.

“My family has grown very big. It’s not about blood; it’s about caring and loving people," Jennifer said about the relationships she has built through this journey.

It was those bonds that led Tessa home.

Less than a week ago, Jennifer was "calling all over" in hopes of finally bringing her daughter home; in this case, on a Saturday, a day the transport team doesn't usually operate. But then she called an ICU nurse named Elliot.

He said “give me a couple hours.” He called Jennifer back with a ride organized. “Don’t worry about it, Jen," Elliot said. A volunteer team with Susquehanna Regional EMS brought her home that day, taking an 8-hour round trip in total.

Jennifer got her Christmas miracle. "All I Wanted for Christmas Was Her," she said, after playing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as Tessa danced along in their home, at one another's side again.

While she now pours gratitude, Jennifer admits to feeling "survivor's guilt." She grieves the immense loss of COVID-19, especially the kind she witnessed. “Nurses get to watch people die everyday. I didn’t see people leave unless it was in a body bag. It’s horrifying.”

Still, after everything Jennifer and Tessa experienced, their story honors the strength of both patient and caregiver and the ability to find love and gratitude despite hardships.

“These nurses are suffering. And they don’t get enough recognition. It’s really the nurses who were there for her," said Jennifer.