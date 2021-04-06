Williamsport, Pa. – Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity (GLHFH) is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Alabaster Coffee and Tea Company for the Community Tap Drink program for the month of April.

The Community Tap Drink program supports local nonprofit organizations with a themed specialty drink. Alabaster is donating $2 per cup sold to GLHFH and several business partners have matched the donation increasing it to $11 per cup.

"Each Honey Lavender Cappuccino only costs $5.00 and we are very thankful for Alabaster's generosity to help raise money and awareness for our organization and the work we do in our community," explained Corinne Stammel-Demmien, GLHFH Program Director.

Stammel-Demmien added, "Proceeds from the Community Tap Drink will benefit our new home build in the Brodart Neighborhood Improvement Area in Williamsport. We are on schedule to build three homes in the next three years on Scott Street helping to revitalize the neighborhood and provide stabilization to a formerly blighted industrial area."

"The Honey Lavender Cappuccino is a traditional cappuccino with our nationally award winning Sabra Blend espresso, steamed milk, honey, and house-made lavender syrup. $2 from the sale of every Community Tap drink directly benefits our partner organization for the month, and April's recipient are our friends at the Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity," stated Karl Fischer of Alabaster Coffee. "We're proud to support Habitat in their work to expand home ownership opportunities for local residents by providing decent, affordable housing options that are made available through collaboration with qualified families, human service partners and donors."

Matching sponsors of the Honey Lavender Cappuccino include: Fischer Insurance Agency, Hudock Capital Group, Miller Financial Strategies, Nelson Installations, Schuster Contracting, Woodlands Bank, and of course, Alabaster Coffee Roaster and Tea Company.

If you would like to support this fundraising effort, grab a Honey Lavender Cappuccino from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alabaster Coffee from Tuesday through Saturday, or order ahead for pick up at alabastercoffee.com/pickup or you can donate directly to GLHFH at lycominghabitat.org.