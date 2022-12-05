AIDS Resource is opening a health clinic in February for patients living with HIV and members of the local LGBTQ+ community. The opening day will be announced in 2023.

The clinic will be located in their Williamsport office, 500 W. Third St.

“We are excited to provide an option for affordable, accessible healthcare with a provider who is well-versed in matters related to HIV and sexual health,” said Kirsten Burkhart, AIDS Resource Executive Director.

“By removing the stigma often associated with HIV and the LGBTQ+ community, we can provide holistic healthcare without judgment and minimize barriers.”

The clinic will provide primary and urgent care for the organization’s clients and primary care for the LGBTQ+ community. Primary care will include annual physicals, disease prevention, and chronic illness management. Urgent care will consist of treating minor injuries and non-emergency medical issues that need to be addressed quickly.

There will also be monthly, part-time clinic hours at the State College office, 129 S. Sparks St., Suite 1.

AIDS Resource will continue to provide free HIV and sexually transmitted infection testing and help individuals gain access to the HIV preventative medicines PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis).

The clinic will accept insured and uninsured patients. For those without insurance, there will be a sliding scale option available.

Creating an inclusive space has been a dream for Burkhart. She has been discussing this idea with a local medical provider for several years, hoping for him to make a career change and join the AIDS Resource team. Having a trustworthy physician who understands the needs of the HIV and LGBTQ+ communities was a necessity.

A 2010 study, “When Health Care Isn’t Caring: Lambda Legal’s Survey on Discrimination Against LGBT People and People Living with HIV,” sheds light on the experiences of 4,916 people living with HIV or are a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Out of those surveyed, half of them had experienced discrimination in a healthcare setting. The individuals shared they had been refused needed care; healthcare professionals used harsh or abusive language, were blamed for their health status, or healthcare professionals refused to touch them, or used excessive precautions before touching them.

“Almost 56 percent of lesbian, gay, or bisexual respondents had at least one of those experiences; 70 percent of transgender and gender non-conforming respondents and 63 percent of respondents living with HIV experienced one or more of these types of discrimination in health care.”

Burkhart said the goal is to provide compassionate, patient-centered care in a welcoming environment. While sexual orientation and gender identity are minor aspects of a person's identity, they are an important part of healthcare.

“By providing a space where patients feel welcomed and embraced, they can be open and honest with their doctor without fear of judgment or discrimination,” she said. “Through this clinic, we hope to improve the community’s health.”

Once the clinic is established, the organization hopes to expand its services.

AIDS Resource is a non-profit, community-based organization that provides HIV prevention programs, HIV and STI testing, and assistance to those living with or affected by HIV or AIDS. With offices in Williamsport and State College, 129 S. Sparks St., Suite 1, the organization provides prevention, education, and testing to underserved and at-risk populations in a 10-county region. They serve Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Snyder, and Union Counties.

To learn more about AIDS Resource, please visit aidsresource.com.

