Williamsport, Pa. — In the 1980s and 90s, an AIDS diagnosis was practically a death sentence.

The illness was considered a "gay disease" during a time when homophobia ran rampant, making HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment a low priority. These days, people with HIV are able to live long and healthy lives.

September 18 is National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day, and this year AIDS Resource in Williamsport and State College have expanded their services to help meet the needs of clients age 50 and older.

The agency’s Advanced Care Coordinator, Clinical Case Manager, and Sexual Health Nurse, Staci Saunders, works with clients to help manage their health as they age.

Saunders developed the Advanced Care Program this year to help clients with problems that can arise as they age and balance multiple health conditions. She works one-on-one with clients and provides them with helpful information about relevant topics.

“Living with HIV can make somebody more susceptible to other diseases and illnesses,” she said. “When I’m speaking with a client, we will focus on one condition they have, such as diabetes or heart disease. We discuss their medication adherence, if they have side effects from the medicine, their diet, and anything else they want to discuss.”

During her client interactions, she discusses common things that happen as most people age, no matter their HIV status. She touches on a few topics such as fall prevention, hearing loss, and muscle atrophy.

As Saunders makes deeper connections with clients, some have reached out to her for health information unrelated to HIV.

“A client was worried about contracting monkeypox,” she said. “They were looking to get vaccinated but were struggling to find a location that offered the vaccine. I was able to make them an appointment, and now they’re vaccinated!”

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over half of the people living with HIV in the United States are 50 and older. This statistic was the catalyst to begin the Advanced Care Program,” said Kirsten Burkhart, Executive Director.

“With the creation of this program, we are able to focus not only on HIV, but on the whole person and help them manage the changes that come with aging,” Burkhart continued. “Previously, people diagnosed with AIDS faced a significantly shortened lifespan. Today, people living with HIV who are on the correct medications and take them as prescribed can expect to live a nearly normal lifespan. The focus has expanded from end-of-life planning to managing HIV as a chronic condition.”

