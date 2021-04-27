Williamsport, Pa. – For her dedication to investigating and clearing numerous violent crimes in the city, Williamsport Police recently honored Agent Brittany Alexander as Officer of the Year.

"Agent Alexander did exemplary work over the past year. This is a well-deserved recognition," said Mayor Derek Slaughter.

"Agent Alexander's...dedication to duty throughout the calendar year of 2020 were a great credit to the citizens of the City of Williamsport, and were in keeping with the highest standards and traditions of the Williamsport Bureau of Police," Chief Damon Hagan said.

Alexander was the lead investigator in the Nov. 21 shooting incident involving the attempted homicide of a pizza delivery driver. She also was the lead investigator in the Nov. 25 robbery of the Your Choice Discount store, 653 Washington Blvd.

"Agent alexander also assisted numerous other Agents and officers with the investigation of violent crimes, including authoring and executing search warrants, conducting interviews, and making arrests, while also managing a large caseload of crimes against children throughout the calendar year," Hagan said.

In 2019, Agent Alexander made history by becoming the first female officer to ever achieve a promotion above the rank of police officer in the Williamsport Bureau of Police’s 153-year history.

"Agent Alexander continually has gone above the call of duty," Hagan said.