There are certain similarities that each school district possesses, like honors classes, sports teams, and theatrical departments. But each school also has its own individual traits, characteristics known only to them, that makes them different. Things other schools look at and say, “We don’t have anything like that.”

Ag Day at Montoursville High School is one of those things.

Ag Day involves over 100 high school students on a real, working farm who demonstrate, explain and teach three different groups of elementary kids from two school districts. To some, it sounds like chaos. What it really is, though, is academic field trip perfection.

Before we get into that, we first must look back at the man who started Ag Day some 30 years ago.

His name is Ben Hepburn, and around these parts, Ben is a legend among men.

Some know him from his success on the wrestling mat. Over his 38 seasons coaching wrestling at Loyalsock, 37 of which he served as the head coach, Hepburn has had 30 medal winners and eight state champions. His 2004 squad also won the team state title.

But unlike most long-time coaches, Hepburn is best known for his work in the classroom. His classroom isn’t typical. He taught agriculture for 36 years at Montoursville High School, and his influence on the thousands of kids who came his way is immeasurable.

Well, maybe it is measurable … but we’ll come back to that later.

First, we have to talk about Ag Day. Years ago, Hepburn got the idea to have the ag kids make apple butter.

“It was like what they were doing with FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America). I wanted to show the kids how a business model would work, so we started with a raw material (the apples), and we ended with a finished product that we could sell, just to show the kids how to figure out the costs and the process from beginning to end.”

“When you start the day and you’re peeling apples, it’s all hands on deck,” Hepburn explained. “Then at the end of the day when you’re canning, you need a lot of people for that too, but in the middle of the day, while it’s cooking, you don’t need everybody. Well, we had done this for a couple years, and the school started saying, ‘You don’t need 60 kids standing around all day.’ And they were kind of right, so the next year I brought some animals in and we turned it from ‘apple butter day’ to ‘Ag Day.’ Then the next year, I bought my farm, and we just moved the whole thing out there.”

Oh, but they did more than that.

Hepburn invited all the fourth grade students from the two Montoursville elementary schools and all the first grade students from Loyalsock. It may seem like a weird co-op at first, but when you look deeper, it makes perfect sense.

While Hepburn taught in Montoursville, he grew up in Loyalsock, he coached at Loyalsock, and his kids went to Loyalsock.

And the programs he and his students put on for these youngsters have been awesome.

“We have stations set up. Like this year, we did apple butter, bees, tractor safety, ATV safety, camping, and then I have goats, chickens, pigs, cows, and sheep. And the thing is, with the elementary kids, we have three distinct groups. You have the first graders from ‘Sock', then you have the fourth grade town kids from Montoursville and the fourth grade country kids from Montoursville. Lots of the country kids have seen some of this stuff and know how it works, while the town kids have no idea. And then you’ve got a group of first graders. So the high school students have to figure out how to explain the same thing three different ways, depending on what group they’re talking to, so that group has the best chance of understanding.”

And of course, throughout the years, Hepburn has had some unique kids with unique talents.

“One year, I had a kid move in from Oklahoma who was a junior rodeo champ, so we went up to the riding range and he put on a roping exhibition. Another year, I had a kid who was really into reptiles, so he brought some of them out here, and he showed them all and explained them to the kids. So sometimes we’ve had some neat stuff like that.”

You know who else thinks this stuff is neat? Senator Yaw, because he’s been to Ag Day at the Hepburn Farm. So has Chris Hoffman, who is the VP of the PA Farm Bureau, and Russ Redding, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture.

I told you Ben was a legend. Oh yeah, about that “immeasurable” part…

A few years back, the Montoursville School District was going through a budget battle. It all boiled down to school repairs versus new school construction, where was the money going to come from, and what would it do to everyone’s taxes?

Eventually, it was decided that the new school was to be built, but cuts may have to be made to keep the budget reasonable. One of the budget cut suggestions was to eliminate the ag program, and the community went nuts.

“The incredible thing about it was, I didn’t really have to say anything,” Hepburn admitted. “One of the things you have to understand is, many of the academic kids leave the area. Some stay, but many leave. These blue-collar kids, these ag kids, most of them stay here. I had people coming to my defense, who I taught 25 or 30 years ago, many of them now had kids taking ag. It was really my former students who saved the program.”

That’s a pretty solid measurement, don’t you think?

So the ag program at Montoursville was saved once. Then it came time, after 36 years, for Hepburn to retire. What would happen to the program now, because it couldn’t be just anyone could keep this going? It had to be the right person.

Enter Dan Tucker.

Tucker had taught environmental science at Montoursville for 10 years. He agreed to take on the position, to make sure the ag department didn’t disappear. He’s now four years into his new gig.

“It’s been really rewarding and it’s been really hard,” Tucker said, minutes after cutting up a deer with his second period class. “No one will ever be able to do this like Ben did. And I’m lucky. I’ve had a lot of help, not just from Ben, but (Steve) Tressler, and now the shop teachers Mr. Comini and Mr. Woolever. I’m just trying to keep up and learn as fast as I can.”

So far, so good. The vibe is the same. About 150 kids are in the ag program, which is roughly 25% of the student body. And about a third of the student are girls.

“Some of my best kids are girls,” Tucker said.

While that may be surprising to many, Hepburn explained why it shouldn’t be surprising at all.

“There’s 100 different parts of agriculture. Yeah, maybe some of the girls don’t like butchering, but they might be really good at horticulture or raising butterflies. That’s one of the things I always told the kids. ‘There are so many aspects of this, you’re not gonna like them all. In fact, you’ll find out what you don’t like a lot quicker than you’ll find out what you do like.’”

Back to Tucker. What does he find so rewarding about teaching ag? It’s easy to understand why Hepburn did. He grew up on a farm. His dad, Donald, grew up on a farm. He’s 89 and still farming. In fact, when his dad was eight years old, he and his father would milk cows in the morning, then go into town and sell the milk out of a horse and buggy, then “Pap” would drop Ben's dad off at Beck Elementary for school.

“I think schools do a really good job with the top-level, advanced placement kids, and also the special education kids,” Tucker explained. “But sometimes the kids in the middle can get lost. Those kids want to work with their hands. They want to do something. The all-day classroom setting doesn’t work for all of them.

Well, the ag program is certainly working for these kids. And thirty years into it, Ag Day is at Hepburn Farm is better than ever.

And if Ben can keep farming until 89 like his dad has, then Ag Day has many good years ahead of it.