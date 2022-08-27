Harrisburg, Pa. — The Department of Agriculture is inviting proposals for this year’s Ag and Youth Grant Program.

The program provides direct grants of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship.

The grant program was created by the Legislature in 2019. Additional information about the program is available here.

Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application.

Applications are due by 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.

