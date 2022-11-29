A post-Thanksgiving tradition continues for its 10th year in 2022. Giving Tuesday is today, November 29.

This largely online phenomenon kicks off what is considered to be the most charity-focused season of the year by encouraging people to give their time and/or money to causes after an exhausting few days of shopping.

This can involve donating to your favorite nonprofit, volunteering, starting a fundraiser of your own, registering as a regular donor for a nonprofit organization, or even just sharing information about a cause or group that you are passionate about on social media.

As a response to commercially-oriented “holidays” following Thanksgiving such as Black Friday, the 92nd Street YMCA in New York and the United Nations Foundation announced the first Giving Tuesday in October, 2012.

The next Giving Tuesday garnered enough support that the estimated charitable donations doubled, and in subsequent years Facebook, the Case Foundation, PayPal, and the Gates Foundation jumped on board with donation-matching grants.

The very first Giving Tuesday was estimated to have raised about 10.1 million dollars and took place exclusively in the United States, but by 2014 it evolved into a global initiative, with organizations from 68 different countries taking part and about $33.6 million dollars raised for charity. In 2018, donation estimates came in around $400 million, with $175 million of that coming from donors on Facebook.

According to wholewhale.com, 35 million Americans contributed in some way to Giving Tuesday in 2021, which was a 9% increase over 2020. Donations totaled $2.7 billion.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the problems faced the world over, but initiative shows that everyone has something valuable to give and every gift matters – a lesson that both kids and adults need to be reminded of occasionally.

While this is an inherently optimistic holiday, it is recommended to vet any charity that you plan on giving to - make sure that your donation is going to someone who needs it instead of lining a scammer's pockets.

Editor's note: A version of this article originally published in 2019.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.