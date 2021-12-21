Lewisburg, Pa. -- Twenty-nine years ago this January, the first issue of Susquehanna Life magazine was born from Erica Shames' dining room table.

Susquehanna Life, a regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly, has been readers' go-to for stories about the history of the area, events happening in and around the Susquehanna Valley, impactful people and businesses, wellness, and more.

And now full circle, the Winter 2021/2022 issue will be the last.

The magazine's mission was to highlight the unique aspects of living in the region through original articles and captivating photography. Often, the publication brought the reader outdoors, along hiking trails and river trails of the Susquehanna. It recreated moments of historial impact, and told the stories that helped build communities.

"I can honestly say I accomplished all I set out to—and more than I could have even imagined," Shames wrote.

"In fact, the magazine is at the height of its popularity. And yet, I feel strongly that it’s time to move on to the next chapter of my life. I’m retiring from Susquehanna Life magazine and this winter 2021 issue is the last one we’ll publish," she wrote.

The publication and its founder have garnered regional, state, and national awards and recognition over the years. But Shames said the most frequent compliment has been, "I’ve lived here all my life, and I never knew that until I read it in Susquehanna Life magazine.”

And while the articles and photography was captivating for readers, regional businesses, organizations, and nonprofits saw Susquehanna Life as a great outlet for advertising, helping them to expand their target markets and reach new customers and clients.

Shames said she had been contemplating this change for some time. "It proved difficult to give myself permission to shut down an endeavor I’ve put my heart and soul into, and that has garnered such an emotional connection with its audience," she wrote. But a friend, neighbor, and subscriber said to her, “you’ve had a long and good run. Everything has its time.”

"And then it hit me," Shames wrote. "Nothing lasts forever. To everything there is a season. And perhaps the season of Susquehanna Life should come to an end. And that’s okay."

Being outdoors is Shames' number one passion, and she's excited to get out and enjoy life without the stress of constant deadlines.

Retiring the magazine will allow Shames to explore many of the places she and her freelancers wrote about. "When you're the publisher, you tell all these wonderful stories, but you don't always get to participate!" she said.

The final issue of Susquehanna Life is available this January on supermarket news stands and at local bookstores.



