Harrisburg, Pa. - The Departments of Health and Education today encouraged all students at Pennsylvania colleges and universities to receive their COVID-19 vaccination before the semester ends.

DOH and PDE officials are encouraging all institutions of higher education to work with local providers to ensure vaccination opportunities are available before students leave for the summer, according to the Wolf Administration.

“As students are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage them to find a provider and get vaccinated before they travel back home at the end of the semester,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

“We look forward to higher education institutions connecting with our provider network or the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partners to coordinate vaccination opportunities for their students.”

The DOH vaccine jurisdiction includes 66 counties across Pennsylvania, and everyone over 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine – regardless of occupation, health conditions, residency, or citizenship. Students do not have to be a resident of Pennsylvania to receive the vaccine here.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will allow postsecondary institutions to provide more in-person learning and improve the safety of our campus communities for our students, faculty, and staff,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I encourage all students enrolled in PA's postsecondary institutions to take advantage of this available resource and get the vaccine before the semester ends.”

“There are safe and effective vaccines available, and we encourage all students to get vaccinated today. Even if students are concerned about not getting their second dose while at school, it is important to seek out the vaccine now and to later find the second dose if needed,” Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said.

“When fully vaccinated, students can travel home safely knowing they are armed with the best protection against this virus. Even when vaccinated, it is important to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently,” Johnson continued.

To date, more than 6.6 million doses have been administered to more than 4.3 million people.

Students can visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website to find a provider nearest them or call the PA Health Hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) with questions.