Jersey Shore, Pa. — Parades bring out the community spirit in people, and the Lycoming County annual Veterans parade was no different on Saturday, Nov. 5. Crowds lined the streets in Jersey Shore to salute and wave to the participants who marched, and the heroes who have served.

"When Heroes parade they have earned a grateful audience. Every Veteran is a hero. They have sacrificed a good portion of their lives to protect all of us," wrote Steve Bagwell in a Facebook post. Bagwell, the mayor of Montoursville, is also a parade committee member.

An avid photographer, he shared his parade photos on Facebook, and he even shows up in our NorthcentralPa.com gallery! See if you can spot him in the gallery below. Photos by Carrie Pauling.

This year's Grand Marshall was Howard Wilt of Williamsport. Wilt joined the Marine Corps Reserve in March of 1948 and served with Battery "B" of the National Guard.

Following is from the parade program:

Wilt served one year and two weeks in Korea with the Fox Battery, 2nd BN, 11th Reg, 1st Marine Division. He helped form the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County, PA, Inc. and serves as Quarter Master. He is active in the Marine Corps League, Lycoming County Veterans Council, the Hometown Hero Banner Program, and is the Chairmain of the Williamsport Veterans Park Commission.

Wilt married the former Dolly Skelton and together they had six children. He was employed at Lonza for nearly 39 years, serving as the Safety Manager for the last 17 1/2 years.

Parade Ambassador was Dan Muthler, a Jersey Shore High School graduate in 1971. Muthler attended the U. S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and was commissioned a 2nd Lt U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation.

Muthler has deployed to Norway, England, Scotland, Haiti, South Korea, the Mediterranean Sea, and Kosovo. He has traveled the world.

Muthler has conducted water rescues during floods and hurricanes as a helicopter pilot. He also flew as a helicopter pilot for Life Flight at the Williamsport base.

The parade emcee was Ken Sawer.

