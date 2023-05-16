Boalsburg, Pa. — As a way to honor those who have given everything for our collective freedom, two organizations are hosting "A Walk To Remember" this Memorial Day.

A Soldier's Hands and the Pennsylvania Military Museum in partnership with Carry The Load are holding the 5K at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg, Pa. on Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., rain or shine.

"Our walk gives participants the opportunity to remember family and friends who have given their lives in service to our country. An event to humbly reflect on its true meaning," said Trish Shallenberger, event organizer and founder of A Soldiers Hands (ASH).

Proceeds will benefit the efforts of ASH.

The story of "A Soldier's Hands"

Sixteen years ago, Trish Shallenburger, now living in State College, had a chance meeting with a man on an airplane. It was a stormy day on Aug. 1, 2007, and Shallenburger was flying back to Pennsylvania from a conference in Dallas, Tx. She was seated next to a young soldier who was being deployed to Iraq from Fort Hood.

He was 19, and had been attending Auburn University on an ROTC scholarship.

What she noticed, she said, were his hands. "They were a mess," she said. "Sunburned and blistered." She was a Mary Kay consultant and gave him hand cream from her purse. "He used the whole tube before we landed," she said.

The soldier's biggest fear was the sun and heat in Iraq. Shallenberger told him, "I'll take care of you."

He told her that was kind, but declined her offer. He was third-generation military and he knew that not everyone would get a mail call. He wouldn't accept one from this nice stranger on the plane.

"Then I'll send supplies to everyone, she said. "How many are in your unit?"

"One hundred and seventy-seven," he answered.

That was a lot. More than she had anticipated, but she had already offered. "You have my word," she told him. Shallenberger had no idea how she'd get enough supplies to send to 177 soldiers, but she started asking everyone she knew for help, and by Thanksgiving, she sent a care package to the whole unit.

That was the first shipment, and now over 25,000 care packages later, the organization called A Soldier's Hands is going strong. For the last five years, Shallenberger has partnered with O'Keefe's and Badger Balm, both U.S. companies which started as small family businesses, to provide SPF products to soldiers deployed overseas.

Their most recent shipment was March 31. ASH sent 5,310 care packages to troops on the USS Nimitz, a ship as big as three football fields. "That was our biggest care package to date," Shallenberger said. "It took nine months to come together."

Shallenberger has a core group of about two dozen people she can call on regularly, many of them retired and living in an over 50 community called Liberty Hill. "They all tap into their talents to help," she said.

The commander of the first unit she sent care packages to is now on her Board, and she still keeps in touch with that first soldier, Mark. "He's the reason everyone got a package," she said. "He wouldn't accept one just for himself."

The 5K is happening in conjunction with Carry The Load, a veterans charity "to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families," according to their website. The grassroots organization hosts various walks and marches across the country, which convene at their flagship event in Dallas, Tx.

Schedule of Events:

Friday May 26, from 5-6 p.m., packet pick up

8 a.m. Brief welcome, 8:05 a.m. Color Guard, 8:10 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Welcome by Minister, National Anthem + opening prayer

8:15 a.m. Veteran’s Address, 8:30 a.m. Somber Walk Begins

10:00 a.m. TAPS, followed by a 21-gun salute

8:00-10 a.m. Veteran support services

To register for the 5K, follow this link, text H7287 to 49514, or use the QR code provided below.

The Pennsylvania Military Museum is located at 51 Boal Avenue in Boalsburg.

"This is the first walk I've planned," said Shallenberger. "I have faith that it'll all work out." Her main goal is to "pause and reflect," to remember the reason for Memorial Day. "I want to bring this vision to our neighboring towns, plant seeds, and share the story," she said.

