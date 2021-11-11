Veterans Day is a joyful celebration of the present and a thoughtful reflection upon the past — and parades join the two, asking viewers to observe those who walk today and those who walked before them.

The annual Lycoming County Veterans Day Parade, hosted in a different community each year, was held in Loyalsock Township this year on Oct. 6.

According to Steve Bagwell, Mayor of Montorsville, where the parade was held the past two years, "Montoursville residents have shown great enthusiasm and support for the parade the last couple of years."

"Now it is in our neighboring community, separated by football and a creek, but bound by a bridge and tradition," said Bagwell in reference to the Loyalsock, Montoursville rivalry.

Bagwell's message speaks to a community caught between dividing views — much like our nation today — but looks beyond strife and toward connection and memory.

So remember to connect with the veterans in your community today, and for one day, we can all share our appreciation for the same cause — service to America.