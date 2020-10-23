Williamsport, Pa. – A tribute to the life of Jean Rita Staiman will be held this Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Robert L. Shangraw Athletics Complex of Lycoming College, located at 99 Union Avenue, Williamsport.

Staiman, a Williamsport native, was heavily involved in the local community, from the United Way, the YMCA, and Ohev Sholom Synagogue, to the Community Arts Center, both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, among others. A thorough summary of her influential history and accomplishments can be viewed in her obituary.

Due to COVID-19 and keeping the safety of our guests in mind, social distancing and face masks are required. Given the far-reaching impact Staiman had on the area and the projected attendance, there will be a limit to the number of attendees admitted to the event. We kindly ask that you call or text 570.974.8499 to RSVP.