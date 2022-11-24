The City of Williamsport lit up this past weekend for the 23rd Annual Victorian Christmas—a celebration of Williamsport's historic homes, churches, sites and museums.

A church tour on Sunday explored eight churches across the city.

Millionaire Row at Trinity Episcopal Church

Construction on Trinity Episcopal Church originated in 1871. The land, purchased by Peter Herdic, cost one million dollars at the time.

Judge Maynard contributed to the church by purchasing the Westminster chimes, clock, and later, the church rector.

The English-Gothic Architecture contains stones quarried from Central PA’s own Bald Eagle Mountain. Stained glass windows from Tiffany Glass, British Glass, and Philadelphia Glass create an eye stunning view from inside the chapel.

The first service was held on Christmas Day 1875.

Trinity Episcopal Church was one of several places targeted in 1977 by arsonists who completely destroyed Pine Street United Methodist Church.

Trinity Episcopal was able to avoid full destruction due to a neighbor witnessing the fire toward the back of the building and the main chapel fire just burning itself out. The original pipe organs survived the fire but have since been replaced due to use over time. The stained-glass windows had to be taken apart and replaced piece by piece.

Covenant Central Presbyterian

Covenant Central Presbyterian was built in 1910. The Richardsonian/Romanesque style construction contains both marble and granite quarried from Avondale Quarry, located just outside of Philadelphia.

Inside the church, a stained-glass window portrays the Gutenberg Press printing the Bible for Christians to read. Within this window is a symbol representing Trinity Episcopal Church just across the street.

Another stained-glass window depicts John Wycliffe, who had the Bible translated from Latin to English in order for people to be able to read it. A close look at the window reveals a symbol representing Annunciation, or St. Joseph the Worker Church.

Covenant Central Presbyterian put these two symbols within its east and west windows to symbolize the connection between the three churches.

Anyone who has been married at Covenant Central Presbyterian has likely witnessed, on their way out of the church, the large stained-glass window high above the choir loft illustrating Jesus surrounded by his Disciples.

St. Joseph the Worker Church

This Romanesque-style church was built in 1886 by Amos Wagner on land donated by Peter Herdic. St. Joseph is constructed by stone quarried from Ralston, Pa and contains Tiffany stained-glass windows.

Sometimes referred to as Annunciation, St. Joseph’s congregation came from the emergence of former Mater Dolorosa, Holy Rosary, and Actuation churches. Currently, members of the church are working on replacing pew covers, the carpet, and even painting in order to maintain its beautiful atmosphere.

First Baptist Church

Now home to City Alliance Church (est. 2012), First Baptist Church originated in 1854 within a small room in the Williamsport Court House.

The congregation accepted a lot donated by Peter Herdic. Amanda Herdic and her father, Foster Taylor, were two of the original sixteen worshippers. The church was first a small white wooden building constructed by Eber Culver.

As Williamsport grew, the First Baptist Church expanded as well, purchasing two pieces of land to the north of the original building. The plans for a new chapel were completed in 1894.

However, the floods of 1889 and 1894 caused severe damage to the wooden floor and posts, leading them to be razed. The new chapel was finished in 1911 and dedicated in 1914.

After some renovations throughout the years, First Baptist Church became the home to City Alliance Church in September of 2015. Further linking the Church and Williamsport’s history, the current trusses are constructed from the old Market Street Bridge.

Christ Community Worship Center

Originally known as the Church of the Covenant and later St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Christ Community is home to the largest expanse of Tiffany-stained glass windows in northcentral Pa. The structure is comprised of limestone and contains an enormous center spire.

Christ Episcopal Church

The City’s oldest Episcopal church, Christ Episcopal Church was originally built in 1841 and located on third street, now the location of New Covenant Church.

In 1869, the construction of the new Christ Episcopal Church was completed in time for the first service to be held on Christmas Day 1869. One can see original Tiffany-stained glass windows in the back of this Norman Gothic structure.

Originally, there were gas lights all around the chapel, which have since been replaced with electric. There was a period of time where one could hear the church bells from the tower chime over a five-mile radius around Williamsport. In 1930, the cross on top of the church was struck by lightning.

Christ Episcopal Church has a well-used food bank right outside its Mulberry Street entrance. If anyone would like to donate, the church asks to call ahead of time at 570-322-8160 in order to make sure someone is there to accept the donation.

First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church or “First Church” was originally known as the First United Evangelical Church. The construction on First Church began in 1920 but met an obstacle in 1921: The Great Depression.

The congregation held strong to their faith and decided to continue construction, which concluded in 1924. First Church is constructed from North Carolina Mt Airy granite and features elegant stained-glass windows from a company in Harrisburg, Pa.

American Rescue Workers Community Church

The Gothic Style church was built in 1885 by St. John's Reformed Church. In 1977, it was retrofitted to serve as a homeless shelter. Interior consists of vaulted ceilings with plaster beams and several stained-glass windows.

