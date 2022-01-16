Williamsport -- At the start of the new year, the Williamsport community celebrated hope. Led by a collaboration of non-profits, the Lights of Hope Community Celebration was held on a snowy lawn in front of UPMC Williamsport.

The celebration honored healthcare workers and offered inspiration for the year ahead. The Lycoming County United Way, UPMC Northcentral Pa., and Sojourner Truth Ministries organized the purchase and assembly of 1000 luminaries to celebrate such hope.

Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz, Executive Director of Sojourner Truth Ministries, led the group in prayer. She prayed for and thanked all the healthcare workers.

Her welcome and prayer were followed by remarks by Mayor Derek Slaughter, who extended condolences to those who lost family and friends to COVID-19 and thanked healthcare workers for their dedication and sacrifice.

Ron Reynolds, President of the UPMC Muncy and Lock Haven hospitals, spoke on resolve, resiliency, and the many sacrifices of all healthcare staff. He promised world-class healthcare in our communities.

“As we celebrate our centennial anniversary this year, we’ll continue to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. We celebrate hope because the health of our community is essential. We need to support and encourage one another to wear masks, get vaccinated, be mindful of social distancing, and take care of one another,” said Ron Frick, president of the United Way, who ended the ceremony with a quote from George Washington Carver: "Where there is no vision, there is no hope."



