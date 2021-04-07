Williamsport, Pa. – A tribute to the life of Marvin H. Staiman will be held Sunday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, located at 220 West Fourth Street, Williamsport.

Staiman, a Williamsport native, was heavily involved in the local community, from Hope Enterprises and the Williamsport Arts Council, to Boy Scouts of America and Ohev Sholom Synagogue, among others.

Staiman passed away at age 93 from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Less than four months before that, he lost his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, his wife Jean. The two were married for 73 years.

Read a thorough summary of his influential history and accomplishments his obituary.

Due to COVID-19 and keeping the safety of our guests in mind, social distancing and face masks are required.