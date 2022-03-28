Ashkar elem.jpg

Lycoming County United Way CEO Ron Frick joins a group of second-grade students for a "United for Ukraine" fundraiser at Ashkar Elementary School.

 Lycoming County United Way

Williamsport, Pa — Proving you're never too small to make a difference,  students at Ashkar Elementary donned their hats to raise money for Ukrainian refugees last week.

Melissa Labatch's second-grade class organized a school-wide hat day on Friday for the United Way's "United for Ukraine" campaign. Students were given the opportunity to wear a hat in school by contributing $1, with all money going for refugee relief.

The students were joined Friday by Ron Frick, President/CEO of the Lycoming County United Way,  JanAnn Todd, Director of Community Impact, and Betsy Reichenbach, Administrative Manager.

“We are thrilled to help the students at Ashkar help kids in Ukraine who might have left their homes with only the clothing on their backs," Frick said. "The symbolism of the hat impacted me as many kids fleeing Ukraine may not have the very head coverings that we take for granted. We are just thrilled to have been a part of their day today."

Second Ashkar elem.jpg

Ashkar Elementary School Principal Sherry Cowburn and Lycoming County United Way CEO Ron Frick pose with students holding a portion of the money raised for a "United for Ukraine" fundraiser.

The United Way Worldwide President Angela F. Williams announced the "United for Ukraine" campaign earlier this may, saying “the scale of civilian casualties in Ukraine is alarming and heartbreaking."

"It's in moments like these that the mission of United Way is most urgently  needed," she said. "In this regard, we have established the United for Ukraine fund to support the vital work on the ground to help more than a million people who have fled the violence, looking for safety and desperate for hope. "

In the earliest days of the crisis, United Ways and the world knew that humanitarian needs would continue to grow and now it is estimated that over 10 million refugees have fled Ukraine  to neighboring countries. Through its trusted partnerships on the ground in Romania, Hungary,  and Poland, the United Ways are addressing the immediate needs for those escaping the violence and  looking for safety and hope.  

In addition to the specific Ukraine fund, United also provides links on their website to other local  funds in Romania, Hungary and Poland if donors wish to provide direct support for work in one of these countries.

As families migrate to safety across Europe, its partners on the ground, including the United Way Romania, United Way Hungary and Fundacja Dobrych Inicjatyw (Good Initiatives Foundation) in Poland, stand ready to aid those who have been displaced by this crisis.

They are working with local partners to determine the needs on the ground and to address the immediate and longer-term relief needed for those made vulnerable by the fighting. 

The immediate support will cover: 

• Transportation 

• Shelter 

• Food and medicines 

• Critical childcare supplies, including infant formula and diapers 

• Hygiene kits, and more 

For more information or to donate, visit the Lycoming County United Way.


